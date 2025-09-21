The Chicago White Sox have long been out of the playoff picture. The team was officially eliminated from postseason contention on September 6. But Chicago has improved significantly in 2025. Last season the White Sox set a record for the earliest elimination from the playoffs in the division era, getting bounced on August 17. And the team infamously went on to lose the most games in MLB history.

The 2025 White Sox have offered fans some glimmers of hope. And Mike Tauchman is still playing hard despite the team dropping to 39 games below .500. In Saturday's matchup against the San Diego Padres, Tauchman made a spectacular catch in foul territory to get Chicago out of a jam.

In the top of the sixth inning the Padres took a 5-2 lead and were threatening to blow the game open. With two outs and runners at first and second, Freddy Fermin fought off a nasty slider, sending it the opposite way into foul territory. But Tauchman tracked the fly ball, timed his leap and dove into the stands to make the catch.

Mike Tauchman leaps INTO the net to make an INSANE catch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cMA9l2cMaM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 21, 2025

Well, he would have ended up in the stands but the safety netting surrounding foul territory caught the diving right fielder and broke his fall. Tauchman held on for the inning-ending catch.

Mike Tauchman continues playing hard in lost season

The extra effort for a 58-97 team in late September is not lost on Chicago’s brass. The White Sox were not interested in trading Tauchman at the deadline. The team has been impressed with the 34-year-old outfielder’s impact on a young locker room.

Tauchman’s veteran leadership makes him a valuable piece for the rebuilding White Sox. And the eighth-year pro is under club control for another season.

Tauchman has acquitted himself fairly well at the plate this year. He’s slashing .263/.357/.402 with nine home runs, 40 RBI, 44 runs scored and 1.8 bWAR in 92 games for Chicago. And Saturday’s defensive gem was not his first highlight-reel moment for the White Sox.

Tauchman made a sensational grab to rob Giancarlo Stanton of a home run when the New York Yankees visited at the end of August. And earlier in the season, Tauchman authored an unusual walk-off. A broken-bat infield hit brought in the winning run, lifting Chicago past the Cleveland Guardians in extra innings.

Despite Tauchman’s effort on Saturday, the White Sox would go on to lose. The Padres, still in the hunt for the NL West crown, beat Chicago 7-3.