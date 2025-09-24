The Chicago White Sox have placed outfielder Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day injured list due to Achilles tendinitis, officially ending his 2025 season with just five games left. The injury adds another tough blow to a difficult year for the franchise, which currently holds the worst record in Major League Baseball.

Benintendi quietly reached 20 home runs over 116 games, matching a career high. However, the 31-year-old outfielder had been battling discomfort since July, and the lingering pain took a toll on his production—he ended the year with a .240 batting average and .307 on-base percentage, both career lows. His injury underscores broader struggles in the White Sox 2025 season, which hit another low point after a 3-2 loss to the New York Yankees Tuesday dropped them to 58-99.

The news was first reported by the Associated Press’s Larry Fleisher, who confirmed that Benintendi would miss the remainder of the season in an article posted Tuesday. Fleisher also included remarks from the veteran outfielder on his ongoing health concerns.

“It’s gotten to a point where running and jogging, it’s pretty painful,” Benintendi said. “We all agree that it’s the right move. We’re trying to figure out what it really is. The Achilles looks good. It’s just a lot of inflammation and things like that. So try to keep moving and stay off it.”

White Sox manager Will Venable also addressed the decision and Benintendi’s status.

“He was in a really tough spot,” Venable said. “He could hit for us and he just kind of puts us in a tough spot.”

The White Sox roster moves now turn toward development. With no postseason in sight, the front office is likely to give younger players, like outfielder Duke Ellis, a look before the year ends. Still, Benintendi’s Achilles tendinitis raises long-term questions — both about his durability and his role in the team’s rebuild.

The injury could impact Benintendi’s trade value this offseason, especially with $75 million remaining on his contract. His situation reflects similar Achilles issues seen in aging outfielders across MLB and will be closely watched heading into spring training.

Whether as a veteran leader or future trade candidate, Benintendi’s future will play a central role in shaping the White Sox’s 2026 direction.