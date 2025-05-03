Luis Robert Jr. delivered a milestone moment on Friday night, launching his 500th career hit over the right-center field wall to fuel the White Sox to a 7-3 win over the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field. The fifth-inning solo blast, Robert’s fifth homer of the season, extended Chicago’s lead to 3-1 and marked a special chapter in the 26-year-old’s career. It also helped the struggling White Sox notch back-to-back home wins for just the second time this season.

“He’s been locked in,” White Sox manager Will Venable said of Robert. “To see him reach 500 hits in that fashion, in a big moment, was just awesome. That’s what he’s capable of doing every time he steps in the box.”

Robert wasn’t the only standout in a strong team performance. Rookie catcher Edgar Quero contributed two hits and two RBIs, while infielder Chase Meidroth sparked early offense with a first-inning single and an RBI knock in the second. Quero doubled home Meidroth in the first to give Chicago a 1-0 lead, and Meidroth added an RBI single the following inning to make it 2-0.

White Sox rally passed Astros on Friday

On the mound, Jonathan Cannon turned in one of the better starts of his young career. The right-hander allowed two runs on nine hits over six innings, striking out five and stranding the bases loaded in the second inning after two errors and a single gave Houston a prime scoring chance.

“That was a gutsy effort,” Venable said. “They had a shot to flip the game early, and Jonathan just stayed composed and got us through it.”

After Robert’s milestone homer made it 3-1, Quero added an RBI single later in the fifth to push the lead to 4-1. Houston chipped away with runs in the sixth and eighth — including Yainer Diaz’s solo shot off the foul pole — but Chicago broke the game open with a three-run eighth, capitalizing on shaky relief work by Tayler Scott and Bennett Sousa.

JJ Bleday and Bobby Dalbec both reached to start the inning before Quero and Meidroth added insurance with RBI hits. Framber Valdez (1-4) took the loss for Houston, surrendering four runs on seven hits across five innings while walking two and striking out six.

The White Sox are now 1-0 in their bold new City Connect uniforms, which were designed in collaboration with the NBA’s Chicago Bulls. The crossover jersey, the first of its kind, made its debut Friday.

“They’re awesome,” Venable said. “It’s different, and anytime you get to rep the city in a unique way, especially with that Bulls connection, it’s special. Growing up a [Michael] Jordan fan, it definitely hits home.”

Now 9-23 on the season, the Sox will look to win their first home series of 2025 on Saturday behind Davis Martin, who squares off against Houston’s Hunter Brown (4-1, 1.22 ERA).