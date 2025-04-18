Mike Clevinger is going down to Triple-A after being cut by the Chicago White Sox after a rocky start to the season with fans. Manager Will Venable and the team moved on after the starting pitcher fell short of expectations, as Chicago adjusts to life without Garrett Crochet. He was out-righted to the Charlotte Knights in Triple-A ball, according to Scott Merkin.

Clevinger is having a rough 2025 season so far, carrying a 7.94 ERA across his eight appearances this season. His latest performance against the Athletics was the nail in the coffin. In one inning, Clevinger gave up three runs on three hits in a rough outing.

Venable is trying to find reliable arms, both in the bullpen and in the rotation. Chicago traded away Crochet in the offseason, leaving them without any elite pitching to turn to this season. The rebuild continues for Chicago, who are one of the worst teams in the MLB once again.

While the current outlook is bleak, Venable's work is inspiring optimism around the White Sox. His main challenge this year is to introduce and implement a new culture into the team. He needs more talent if the team is going to climb up the rankings of contention in future years.

The White Sox as a whole are putting a bigger emphasis on the younger players in their organization. Because of that, Luis Robert Jr.'s name is one of many White Sox who could be moved at the trade deadline.

Clevinger was serviceable in his first year with the White Sox, winning nine games back in 2023. Now, though, he is struggling with consistency. Going to Charlotte gives him an opportunity to get back on track and build his trade value.

For now, though, Mike Clevinger needs to swallow his pride and do his best to prove to himself and teams around the league that he is capable of returning to his former glory.