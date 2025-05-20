Saying the Chicago White Sox are off to a tough start would be an understatement. The team will not set a new record for the most losses again, but they are far from contention. 2025 is a season focused on positive change under new manager Will Venable.

While Luis Robert Jr. is the veteran leader on the team, it is the pitching staff that stands to gain the most. Shane Smith emerged as the team's ace early in the season, but Jonathan Cannon took a step back to observe the larger changes taking place. He spoke with Chicago Sports Network about the team and how they have grown this season.

To Cannon, the team is learning how to make the most of the mistakes they make this season. Learning how to make adjustments is difficult for a younger team. However their starting pitcher feels like they are taking steps towards doing so.

“I think it starts with the culture,” Cannon said. “I think Will's done a great job coming in and kind of setting the expectation and everything.”

The White Sox just finished up a series against the Chicago Cubs, and Cannon pointed out the difference between each team. The Cubs were able to make the most of their opponents' mistakes in the series sweep. However, Chicago's team is young and needs to go through those games to get better.

“Having those experiences is the hardest thing to get a team, and experiencing those big moments…like, what does it take to kind of break through and come through in those big spots.”

Cannon and the young pitching staff have done a fine job so far behind Smith. However, Venable's offense is what has the team at the bottom of the standings.

Robert Jr.'s name is once again flying around in trade rumors. Regardless of that, the team feels like they are finally going in the right direction.