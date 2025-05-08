The Chicago White Sox have the worst record in the American League at 10-27. After a record-breaking year with 121 losses last year, they are only one game better than last year through 37 games. Trade rumors have been swirling around White Sox centerfielder Luis Robert Jr for the better part of a year now. Even with a brutal start to this season, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports that a trade could still happen.

“Even with a modest start, the underlying tools remain elite,” an anonymous source told Feinsand. “He offers a rare blend of power, speed, and center-field defense that could reshape a contender’s outfield.”

Since the beginning of 2024, Robert has been a replacement-level offensive player. Even with some solid plays in the outfield, that is not going to provide the type of return the White Sox need when they trade him. That follows a 2023 season that shows his potential and the reason people believe he has elite talent.

Robert hit 38 homers with 80 RBIs, a .857 OPS, and stole 20 bases in 2023. The White Sox weren't any good that year either, but it looked like they had a star to either build around or trade for a load of prospects. But another injury set him back last year.

The White Sox can only trade Luis Robert Jr for the right package

At last year's trade deadline, the White Sox were expected to trade starting pitcher Garrett Crochet. They did not after Crochet listed demands for his new team. He wanted a new contract before pitching in the playoffs and a guarantee that he would not be sent to the bullpen. That nuked his in-season trade opportunities, and he finished out the year on the Southside.

If the White Sox are in another situation where they cannot get the right trade package for Robert, they should hold onto him. They got four top-notch prospects for Crochet and another handful for Robert could set them up for a dominant future. They have a club option on Robert after this season that pays him $20 million for 2026 and 2027.

That forces the decision to come soon for the White Sox front office. They could trade him at the trade deadline, when a team could rip up the club option and give him an extension. Or they could hold him until the offseason, when a team could grab him with two years to go before free agency. Either way, don't be surprised to see a White Sox trade of Luis Robert Jr.