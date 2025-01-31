As spring training inches closer, longtime New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso has not found his free agent home. While the Mets and Toronto Blue Jays have been the two teams most often linked to Alonso, another contender has joined the sweepstakes.

The Cincinnati Reds have emerged as a potential landing spot for Alonso, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. There's no word on if the team has actually talk to the first baseman. However, they are at least considering making a run at Alonso.

With players such as Elly De La Cruz, Matt McClain and Jeimer Candelario, the Reds already posses plenty of talent on their infield. At first base specifically, Spencer Steer is expected to be the Opening Day starter while Christian Encarnacion-Strand provides a valuable bench bat.

But Steer also has experience playing second and third base, as well as the outfield. Encarnacion-Strand has some positional versatility as well, but after appearing in just 29 games and hitting .190 in 2024, he may just be viewed as a bench bat. Of course, Cincinnati could always clear out some of their infield clog to open up a spot.

And if it means Alonso would be occupying it, the Reds may be more inclined to make it happen. The first baseman is coming off of a down year by his standards, hitting .240 with 34 home runs and 88 RBI. But if Alonso was on the Reds, he would've led the team in home runs and ranked second in RBI.

Over his entire six-year MLB career, Alonso has hit .249 with 226 home runs and 586 RBI. He's a former Rookie of the Year and four-time All-Star.

For now, any links between Pete Alonso and the Mets are just exploratory. While there has been plenty of discourse in the media, the New York is still the favorite. However, if the Mets can't comes to terms on a deal, the Reds will be waiting to pounce at their powerful opportunity.