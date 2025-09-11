Despite being 14.5 games behind the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers, the Cincinnati Reds are still very much in the hunt for a postseason spot. Only two games behind the New York Mets for the final NL Wild Card spot, the Reds are slated to start a weekend series in Sacramento against the Athletics. After taking two out of three from both the Mets and San Diego Padres, Cincinnati gained ground on two of the four teams ahead of them in the Wild Card race. As the Reds look to continue their hunt, team beat writer Mark Sheldon reported that pitchers Chase Burns and Graham Ashcraft were activated from the 15-day IL.

“During Thursday's off-day, Cincinnati activated right-handed pitchers Chase Burns and Graham Ashcraft from the 15-day injured list,” wrote Sheldon. “Right-handers Lyon Richardson and Yosver Zulueta were optioned to Triple-A Louisville.”

Adding both Burns and Ashcraft to the bullpen will only lengthen the relief corps. Both arms are traditionally starters and could be again in the long term for the Reds. However, there's no room in the rotation for either of them right now. For now, they will lend their talents to the Cincinnati bullpen. Can the Reds continue their hot streak on the West Coast in Friday night's series opener?

Reds continue unlikely pursuit of NL Wild Card spot

While Ashcraft used to ply his trade in the Reds rotation, the team transitioned him to the bullpen during Spring Training. The move has been a revelation for the right-hander, as he's compiled a 3.72 ERA and 56 strikeouts over 58 innings. He'll likely slide back into a seventh/eighth inning role for Cincinnati.

However, what will happen to Burns? Veteran Emilio Pagan seemingly has the closer role locked in. Ashcraft will join Tony Santillan in a set-up role. Could Burns fill a fireman role, called in to get the Reds out of tough jams? His stuff is electric, and despite his inexperience, it would be a great way to get the flame-throwing righty more reps at the major league level. If Burns excels in that role, don't be surprised to see Cincinnati sneak into the final NL Wild Card spot.