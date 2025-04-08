Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene knows a thing or two about throwing heat. Greene is now on a very special list, due to that ability. Greene is the third Major League Baseball pitcher to throw a 100 miles per hour pitch in the ninth inning of a game he started, per MLB.com.

The only two other hurlers to accomplish this incredible feat are Justin Verlander and Sandy Alcantara. Extensive pitch tracking started in 2008, per the outlet. Verlander and Alcantara each did it more than once.

Greene reached 100.7 mph on Monday in one of his ninth inning pitches. The Reds defeated the San Francisco Giants in a 2-0 game.

In that contest, the Reds starter lasted 8 and two-thirds innings. He nearly pitched a complete game but got pulled in the ninth, after throwing 104 pitches.

“He was throwing 100 in the ninth,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said, per MLB.com. “More than anything, though, I think it was the slider today. It was even better than last time we saw it. … When you're throwing that hard, it's tough to lay off that pitch, too. So he's had good stuff before in the past, [but] I think this was about as good as stuff he's ever had.”

Greene's performance is one of the bright spots for a frustrating start to the season for the Reds. Cincinnati plays the Giants again on Tuesday night.

Hunter Greene is the go-to-guy in the Reds rotation

Greene has established himself as the jewel of the Reds pitching rotation. This season, the hurler has posted a 1.31 ERA so far. He has a 1-1 record after working 20 plus innings for Cincinnati.

Greene is on track to match or exceed his stats from last season. In 2024, the Reds pitcher picked up nine victories while starting 26 games. The club didn't have a great season, as Cincinnati finished the year with a 77-85 record.

The team is hoping for a much better year this year. Cincinnati is 4-7 on the season, after the win Monday over San Francisco.