The Cincinnati Reds are set to host the San Francisco Giants on Saturday afternoon. The Giants earned a 6-4 victory against the Reds on Opening Day, so Cincinnati is hoping to bounce back. Before the game, manager Terry Francona provided multiple injury updates, via Charlie Goldsmith.

“Some updates from Terry Francona,” Goldsmith wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Andrew Abbott threw five innings in a minor league game yesterday, which went well. (Tyler) Stephenson has another MRI on April 7. Rhett Lowder is back throwing off the mound. Wade Miley goes two innings tomorrow.”

The Reds are hoping that injuries won't play too significant of a role this season. Cincinnati would love to take the next step as a franchise and compete for a postseason spot. With legendary manager Terry Francona leading the team, there is reason to believe in the ball club.

Cincinnati enjoyed some promising moments in 2024. Overall, though, it was a down season. The Reds finished with a record of 77-85, which was good for fourth place in the National League Central division. The NL Central does not currently feature an obvious favorite to win the division, however.

Francona is one of the most respected managers in the league. He helped the Boston Red Sox break their World Series drought in 2004. He almost led the Cleveland Guardians to their first Fall Classic victory since 1948 in 2016, but Cleveland was defeated in seven games.

Now Francona is looking to lead the Reds to the franchise's first World Series since the 1990 season. It may not happen in Francona's first season with Cincinnati — although anything is possible — but the Reds' future is intriguing without question.

At the moment, they are focused on preparing for Saturday afternoon's game against the Giants. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM EST as Cincinnati looks to win its first game of the '25 season.