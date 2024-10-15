The Cleveland Guardians lost Game 1 of the ALCS 5-1 to the New York Yankees on Monday. The story of the game was Cleveland's pitching, which faltered under the bright lights. Starter Alex Cobb only pitched 2.2 innings and allowed three earned runs in a loss and now has an injury. He is off the ALCS roster and Ben Lively has been activated, according to the team's official social media account.

Expand Tweet

Cobb was visited by the athletic trainer before exiting the game, so the news is not a total surprise. He was one of the few starting pitchers that the Guardians could rely on with Shane Bieber being out for the season. They do add a fresh arm in Lively, who made 29 starts in the regular season but did not pitch in the ALDS.

The Guardians' pitching will have to be much better to beat this Yankees team. The offense has not clicked yet for the Bombers but they have put together five incredible games from their bullpen to start this postseason. With a 1-0 lead and a raucous crowd behind them, New York sends defending Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole to the hill in Game 2. Tanner Bibee will get the ball looking to tie the series before it shifts back to Cleveland.

Guardians must improve to win the ALCS

The Cleveland Guardians scraped by the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS because of timely hitting. Nothing was more timely than Lane Thomas' Game 5 grand slam off Tarik Skubal that gave them the lead. They did not get that in Game 1 despite having a few opportunities. Steven Kwan had an RBI single against Tim Hill and that was it for the Guardians' scoring.

The good news is that the Yankees got no clutch hitting either despite the Guardians' bad pitching. Joey Cantillo faced four batters and walked three, which included multiple wild pitches. That is why the Yankees won and they may not have if the bullpen came out and shoved like they normally do.

The Guardians will have their top starting pitcher and a fully-rested Emmanuel Clase to try and erase the series deficit. Still, they are massive underdogs in this game. Even without Aaron Judge mashing home runs, the Yankees are 4-1 and finally do not have to face the Astros to get to the World Series. The team and the public know that this is a series the Bombers should win and the Guardians must spoil that in Game 2.