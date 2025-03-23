The Cleveland Guardians are defending their American League Central title from 2024. Their rotation will be the biggest improvement, with Shane Bieber returning from injury this summer. Triston McKenzie is healthy for the Guardians this year, but they will start him in the bullpen. The Athletic's Zack Meisel has the latest on Cleveland's Opening Day roster from Goodyear.

“Logan Allen will be the Guardians' fifth starter. Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, Luis Ortiz, and Ben Lively round out the rest of the rotation,” Meisel reported. “Triston McKenzie will begin the year in the bullpen.”

McKenzie made 16 starts for the Guardians last year, posted a 5.11 ERA, and walked a team-high 49 batters. At 27 years old, he is a valuable piece for Cleveland. While starting the season in the bullpen is disappointing, his ability to start games will be key this season.

The Guardians do not know what they will get from Bieber or when he will return. He remains on track to return during the season but anything can happen when recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Tanner Bibee will be a key starter for the Guardians without Beiber and McKenzie in the rotation. He was just rewarded with a five-year extension that kicks in next year.

What is next for the Guardians and Triston McKenzie?

McKenzie showed promise in his first three years in the Major Leagues. He made 64 appearances and 60 starts with a 3.68 ERA and 3.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio. But the last two seasons have been poor and injury-riddled. Thankfully for Cleveland, he has made it out of spring training healthy. Getting his confidence back in the bullpen may be the answer for manager Stephen Vogt.

The biggest loss for the Guardians this offseason was Josh Naylor, who they traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks. They picked up a minor-league pitcher and a competitive-balance pick for the deal. They signed 38-year-old Carlos Santana for his third stint in Cleveland.

With less pop in the lineup, the pitching is important this year for the Guardians. Last year, they were able to win their division without Beiber and mostly without McKenzie. But the Royals, Tigers, and Twins are all fielding competitive teams this year. They will need to be a more well-rounded operation to win the division and get back to the ALCS.

Bibee will take the hill in Kansas City on Opening Day, March 27, for the Guardians. With fewer division games than in years past, everyone is important, even the ones in March.