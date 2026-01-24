As Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez gets a $175 million contract extension, there's no doubt some sigh of relief from fans who want the versatile player to stay with the franchise forever. With the Guardians' star Ramirez ranked as a top-five player in MLB.com's list, he has been producing at an elite level, garnering the attention of an Ex-Cleveland player.

Sports analyst Jensen Lewis, a former pitcher of Cleveland from 2007 to 2010, would speak about Ramirez's contract extension, saying how “unique” a player he is, and how originally, he wasn't thought of being a foundational piece.

“It really has been unique where you go through any major market that the top superstars or the top players, at some point, get booed, get criticized, you've never seen it,” Lewis said, according to MLB Network Radio. “And to his credit, even in games where they've been blown out, or it's been over, like down 8-1 in the seventh inning, this guy is still playing his rear end off.”

“I remember the whole story of this,” Lewis continued. “This kid was just going to be kind of a utility guy. Wasn't much thought of, really wasn't going to be someone that you're like, ‘Oh, we circle that kid, because he's going to be a player for us down the line.'”

The future for the #Guardians All-Star third baseman is shining bright with José Ramírez's contract extension through 2032.

Guardians' Jose Ramirez is building a Hall of Fame resume

While fans are excited for the Guardians in 2026, Ramirez no doubt leads the team as he's coming off a season where he hit a .283 batting average to go along with 30 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 44 stolen bases.

Showcasing how much of a five-tool player he is, Lewis went into his journey on how Ramirez didn't make the 2016 Opening Day roster, the year the team went to the World Series. Lewis believes he's on his way to being in the Hall of Fame.

“A decade later, the lineage and the legacy is already continuing to be one that probably sets him up for a trip to Cooperstown,” Lewis said.

Ramirez looks to help Cleveland further improve after finishing with an AL Central-winning 88-74 record.