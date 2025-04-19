Jose Ramirez continues to cement himself as one of the greatest Cleveland Guardians players ever. On Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Ramirez tied Tris Speaker for second all-time in Cleveland Baseball history with 667 extra-base hits, per Al Pawlowski.

“Jose Ramirez is now 5th all-time in club history with 368 doubles .. and tied with Tris Speaker for 2nd all-time with extra base hits with 667,” Pawlowski wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Ramirez is a superstar without question. Despite often being underrated, Ramirez has continued to lead the Guardians while playing at an elite level.

Cleveland fans may be familiar with the name Tris Speaker. He played in the early 1900's, beginning his career with the Boston Red Sox before joining Cleveland. Speaker made his debut in 1907 and would later join the Indians (as they were called at the time) in 1916. A speedy outfielder, Speaker played in Cleveland from 1916-1926.

For those who may not be aware of how talented Speaker was, the outfielder finished his big league career with a .345/.428/.500/.928 slash line.

Ramirez being mentioned alongside Speaker at just 32 years old proves how terrific of a ball player he truly is. One has to imagine that the third baseman will be regarded as one of the best Guardians of all-time when he retires. There is a chance that he will spend his entire career with one team, something that is extremely rare in today's game.

In other words, there is probably going to be a Jose Ramirez statue outside of Progressive Field someday. For now, Ramirez is focused on leading the Guardians back to the playoffs. And if Ramirez can help Cleveland win its first World Series since 1948, then that statue is almost guaranteed to be built.

The Guardians are leading the Pirates 5-2 as of this story's writing. Cleveland holds a 9-9 record at the moment, so the team would love to jump over the .500 mark.