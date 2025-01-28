The Cleveland Guardians missed out on their chance to add the franchise’s first Hall of Fame inductee since Jim Thome was elected in 2018. Former Cleveland ace CC Sabathia decided to don the New York Yankees’ cap in Cooperstown despite spending the first seven and a half seasons of his career as a member of the Guardians (then Indians).

However, Cleveland could have a new representative soon, if you ask Kenny Lofton. The four-time Gold Glove-winning centerfielder views Ichiro Suzuki’s near unanimous election into the Hall as a positive sign for his own case.

Lofton was recently asked for his reaction to Ichiro’s HoF induction and his answer was simple. “Yes! They’re letting the little guys in again,” Lofton exclaimed, via Chris Rose Sports on X. “After all these years, hopefully because Ichiro is now in, eventually it should be my time.”

Lofton played for 11 different teams over his 17-year career. But he spent 10 seasons with the Guardians franchise, where he earned five of his six All-Star selections. Lofton was known as one of the best leadoff hitters of his generation thanks to his ability to get on base and his speed. He led the American league in stolen bases five times and was tops in the majors on three occasions. In 1996 he posted a career-high 75 steals.

Cleveland Indians (Guardians) great Kenny Lofton has high hopes for Hall of Fame

The 2025 MLB Hall of Fame class included Ichiro, Sabathia and Billy Wagner. Both Ichiro and Sabathia were first-ballot inductees while Wagner was elected in his final year of eligibility.

Lofton first appeared on the HoF ballot for the Guardians franchise in 2013 and he was eliminated from annual consideration that same year after earning just 3.2 percent of the vote. Players need at least five percent of the vote in order to remain on the ballot the following year.

“It was tough getting off the ballot the first time. Just with the numbers. But if you look at the class that I came out of in 2013 you know why I didn't get no love, so to speak. I just wanted to be one of those guys to be looked at year after year after year,” Lofton said per Chris Rose Sports.

“That class of 2013, so many guys were suspect. And the Writers’ Association made sure they stayed on the ballot. And I was kind of like the odd man out,” Lofton speculated.

The 2013 Hall of Fame ballot was the first year voters weighed in on Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling, all of whom failed to reach the 75 percent threshold but received enough of the vote to remain eligible for future consideration.

No players were elected in 2013. However, Mike Piazza and Craig Biggio, who were also first eligible that year, subsequently made the Hall of Fame.