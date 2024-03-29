The Cleveland Guardians did not have the best 2023 season, following up their 92-win 2022 by being 16 games worse. It led to a bit of a transition in the offseason, with Terry Francona stepping down as the Guardians' manager, paving the way for Stephen Vogt to take over. How poetic it was then that the Guardians took home a huge 8-0 victory against the most prominent team Vogt played for, the Oakland Athletics, thanks in large part to what an outstanding outing ace Shane Bieber had on the mound.

Bieber put in six innings of work and was dominant all throughout what ended up being a combined shutout for the Guardians. The 28-year old allowed just six Athletics players to reach base (four hits, one walk, one error) while striking out 11, and in so doing, he made history that only some of the best starting pitchers in MLB history have achieved.

According to Mandy Bell, Guardians reporter for MLB.com, Shane Bieber became just the sixth player to have at least three Opening Day starts with 10 or more strikeouts. The 28-year old righty joined the likes of Bob Gibson, Pedro Martinez, Félix Hernández, and Max Scherzer, all of whom have three, while Randy Johnson sits atop the list with four such starts.

Shane Bieber was locked in tonight. 🔒 #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/S7VMofyhDs — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2024

It's quite the esteemed list to be a part of, so this achievement by Bieber is nothing to scoff at — especially when it gave Stephen Vogt the first victory of his young managerial career.

Guardians start the Stephen Vogt era in the best way possible

Stephen Vogt had the best years of his playing career with the Oakland Athletics, so it was quite a treat when his former franchise honored his time with the team by playing his walk-up music. The Athletics also gave their former catcher a gift by being hapless in what was a thorough demolition from the Guardians.

“It was just a really special night overall. To be back in Oakland to see people that I care about and love and have been such a big part of my history, and for our guys to come out and play the way they did, it was just a really special night,” Vogt said in his postgame presser, via Bally Sports Cleveland.

From the A's playing his walk-up music to his @CleGuardians team giving him an easy night, Stephen Vogt won't forget his first win as an MLB manager and this night as a whole. #ForTheLand | #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/FpqW8qH1Zh — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) March 29, 2024 Expand Tweet

Shane Bieber also knew how much it mattered to both Vogt and the entire Guardians locker room that they were able to start off the Stephen Vogt era in Cleveland in the best way imaginable.

“It's huge. I know it meant a lot to us as a clubhouse. Obviously, it meant a lot to [Vogt]. He didn't have to say anything but we knew what it meant to him and his family so it's good to get one of them under the belt,” Bieber added.

Hit the ground running. Shane Bieber is happy that the @CleGuardians started the season off on the right foot and gave Stephen Vogt his first victory as a big league manager in his debut as skipper. #ForTheLand | #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/RsBrcIJL0J — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) March 29, 2024 Expand Tweet

Shane Bieber — back to form?

2023 was a bit of a down season for Shane Bieber; he put up a 3.80 ERA last season, and his peripherals show that bad luck wasn't the reason for this decline. Both his strikeout and walk rates got worse from 2022, although one major reason for that may have been the injury problem that knocked him out of action for two months following the All-Star break.

Now, the Guardians are still handling Bieber with care, as he was pulled after throwing 83 pitches in six innings of work. It remains to be seen when Bieber's pitch limit will be lifted, but all the Guardians will care about moving forward is his health given how well he pitched on Opening Day.