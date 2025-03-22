The Cleveland Guardians have seen exceptional performances from several unexpected players this spring. However, when manager Stephen Vogt was asked to highlight one standout, he gave a surprising answer: Bo Naylor.

“Guardians manager Stephen Vogt on a camp standout: ‘If one sticks out, it’s Bo Naylor. Bo Naylor has had a wonderful winter, and he’s had a phenomenal spring. He is swinging the bat completely in the right direction,'” according to Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Not long ago, Bo Naylor ranked among the Cleveland Guardians' top prospects and was seen as a key part of their future. Throughout his Minor League career, he displayed the potential to be a reliable defender with above-average power at the plate—a highly sought-after skill set for an MLB catcher.

Yet, he has struggled to showcase that talent consistently in the majors. Catchers juggle more responsibilities than most positions, a challenge Stephen Vogt often highlights due to his own experience behind the plate. Now, with a few big-league seasons under his belt, Bo Naylor is starting to find his rhythm in the Cactus League, hinting that he may be on the verge of a breakout year.

Bo Naylor's numbers so far

Through 10 games and 28 at-bats, Naylor is slashing .250/.300/.571 with an .871 OPS, including three home runs. This is precisely the kind of production Cleveland hopes to see from him. He’s not the type of hitter who will maintain a .300 average or make frequent contact, but the Guardians need him to stay patient, wait for his pitch, and capitalize—something he’s executed well this spring.

Naylor's OPS sits at .703 this spring, dipping from .746 after an 0-for-3 outing. Spring training stats can fluctuate drastically due to the limited sample size, which is why performance evaluation goes beyond the numbers.

His swing looks noticeably improved from last year, and his confidence is showing with three home runs this spring. All signs point to Naylor bouncing back offensively after a disappointing 2024, when he hit 13 homers but managed just a .614 OPS. His rookie season in 2023 was far more promising, with an .809 OPS, and his minor league track record suggests he has the potential to be a reliable offensive contributor.

Consistency is key, as he works to balance his responsibilities behind the plate with his offensive production. It’s a demanding role, but Naylor’s talent and work ethic give him every chance to succeed.

If Naylor continues delivering quality at-bats, adds much-needed power to the bottom half of Cleveland’s lineup, and makes strides defensively, there’s every reason to believe he can break out in 2025.

The Guardians kick off their regular season on March 27 with a matchup against the Kansas City Royals.