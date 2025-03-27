The Cleveland Guardians are set to play the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day. Tanner Bibee was expected to draw the Opening Day start, but he reportedly won't pitch on Thursday due to an illness, per Zack Meisel of The Athletic.

“Tanner Bibee will not start today for the Guardians. He's sick. Ben Lively will start instead,” Meisel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Royals broadcaster Joel Goldberg reported that Bibee is dealing with food poisoning.

“Tanner Bibee scratched due to food poisoning. Ben Lively will get the opening day nod for the Guardians in KC,” Goldberg wrote on X.

Bibee and the Guardians recently agreed to a contract extension. Shane Bieber still features Cy Young potential, but Cleveland seems to view Bibee as their ace of the future. Bibee is prepared to lead the Guardians for years to come.

On Thursday, though, it will be Ben Lively taking the mound. The Guardians are certainly hopeful that Bibee can return as soon as possible. They will proceed with caution, though, as the season gets underway, as there is no need to rush the starting pitcher back into action.

Guardians' 2025 season outlook

Cleveland upset expectations a season ago and reached the American League Championship Series. It was a successful first season for Stephen Vogt as Cleveland's manager.

The Guardians will have increased competition in the American League Central, though. The division was among the worst in the sport a few years ago, but now the AL Central is becoming quite competitive. The Royals, Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins are all postseason contenders alongside the Guardians.

As a result, the Guardians-Royals opening series in Kansas City projects to be exciting. Bibee's presence will be missed on Opening Day, but the series itself should still be intriguing to follow.

Thursday's first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM EST.