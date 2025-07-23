The Colorado Rockies might set an MLB record for losses in a season. That's how rough the 2025 season has been in Denver. However, the continued growth of their farm system, including the selection of shortstop Ethan Holliday fourth overall in the 2025 MLB Draft, has been fun to watch. After Holliday's selection, he set a record for the largest bonus ever received by a high schooler with nine million dollars, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

“Colorado Rockies shortstop Ethan Holliday, the fourth overall selection in the MLB draft, signed for a $9 million bonus on Tuesday, the biggest bonus received by a high school player in draft history,” wrote McDaniel on Tuesday evening.

This isn't too surprising considering Holliday's lofty draft status, as well as his lineage. His brother Jackson was the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. He's now their starting second baseman. Meanwhile, their father Matt got his start in Colorado as well. He helped lead the Rockies to the 2007 World Series and was a multi-time All-Star. Now, his son Ethan will try and follow in his father's footsteps.

Ethan Holliday follows father's footsteps to play for Rockies

Colorado Rockies team photographer Kyle Coopah poses Baltimore Orioles second base Jackson Holliday (7) and his father retired American baseball player Matt Holliday at Coors Field.
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Holliday being available with the fourth selection must have been a dream come true for the Rockies brass. Matt, his father, is one of the best players in franchise history. It's a matter of time before he has his number seven retired in Denver. However, maybe he'd let Ethan wear it first before it's retired.

All in all, Holliday's addition to the organization could be the biggest pick they've made in quite some time. As the team tries to find glimmers of hope in what has been a lost season, seeing how quickly Holliday could develop over the next few months will be a topic on the minds of many Rockies fans. If Ethan succeeds to the level that his father did at Coors Field, then his record-breaking bonus will have been well worth the price.

