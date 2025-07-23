The Colorado Rockies ended a record-breaking 220-game shutout drought in emphatic fashion on Wednesday, blanking the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 at Coors Field. It was the Rockies' first shutout since May 15, 2024, according to DNVR Rockies, and their first at home since July 30, 2023. The previous modern-era record for most games between shutouts was 199, set by the 1939 St. Louis Browns.

Rookie right-hander Tanner Gordon led the charge, throwing six scoreless innings in his first Major League start since May 28. Gordon, recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque after German Marquez was placed on the 15-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis, allowed just four hits and three walks while striking out three across 96 pitches. It was the first shutout outing of his young MLB career and improved his season record to 2-2 with a 3.13 ERA.

Gordon became the first Rockies rookie since Kyle Freeland in 2017 to toss six or more shutout innings at Coors Field. A nearly perfect bullpen effort backed him. Jimmy Herget followed with two innings of one-hit relief, and Tyler Kinley pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two, to seal Colorado’s first shutout of the 2025 season.

Offensively, Colorado (26-76) delivered with 12 hits, 10 of them singles, and executed a four-run rally in the second inning off Cardinals starter Andre Pallante (5-7). Ryan McMahon walked to lead off the frame, followed by five consecutive singles from Austin Nola, Kyle Farmer, Adael Amador, Tyler Freeman, and Mickey Moniak, giving the Rockies a 4-0 lead. It was the first time this season that the Rockies recorded five straight hits in an inning.

In the fifth, Jordan Beck doubled off Masyn Winn's glove to drive in Freeman, pushing the lead to 5-0. Beck, Goodman, Nola, and Farmer all finished with two hits each. The Rockies went 5-for-9 with runners in scoring position, with every starter recording at least one hit except McMahon, who walked and struck out twice.

Ezequiel Tovar capped the scoring with a solo home run in the eighth inning, his fifth of the season, sending an 83.5 mph slider 390 feet over the right-field wall. The blast broke a streak of soft contact and gave Colorado a rare power highlight in a game otherwise dominated by small-ball precision.

With the win, the Rockies secured their second consecutive home series victory, something they hadn’t done since September 13–18, 2024, and improved to 4-2 since the All-Star break. The Cardinals, meanwhile, fell to 51-52 and have gone 1-5 to start the second half. St. Louis, which had scored at least four runs in 11 straight games at Coors Field since 2021 under manager Oliver Marmol, was held to just five hits and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

The Rockies will begin a six-game road trip on Friday, starting with a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles.