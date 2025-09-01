A series opening win over the Houston Astros and season closing victory over the Chicago Cubs sandwiched a four-game losing streak for the Colorado Rockies. As the calendar turns over to September, the Rockies are just two losses away from 100 defeats on the season. Ahead of their latest series opener against the San Francisco Giants, Colorado interim manager Warren Schaeffer spoke about rookie starter Chase Dollander. While Dollander has struggled mightily in ten home starts, Schaeffer spoke to team reporter Patrick Saunders about the rookie's arsenal. The manager's thoughts were shared via X (formerly Twitter).

“In 10 starts at home, #Rockies rookie RHP Chase Dollander has a 9.88 ERA going into today's game vs. @SFGiants,” reported Saunders. “But manager Warren Schaeffer is not concerned, saying it's too early to worry about home/road splits. ‘His stuff plays anywhere.'”

With a four-pitch mix, it's clear that Dollander indeed does have stuff that plays anywhere. While his fastball and slider are the main weapons, a curveball and changeup also keep opposing hitters off balance. Furthermore, Coors Field, home of the Rockies, is well known for chewing starting pitchers up and spitting them out. If Dollander is going to succeed where so many others have failed, can he harness his elite mix to climb to the top of the Colorado rotation?

Rockies look to finish lost 2025 season on a high note

While the Rockies have a shot at surpassing the Chicago White Sox' record for most losses in a season, they have been trending away from that fate. If Schaeffer and his coaching staff can keep Colorado from accomplishing that notorious piece of history, then 2025 will have been a success in some respects.

Another way to measure improvement in this lost season is to see just how well Dollander and other young guns have done. Yes, the former first-rounder's ERA of 6.55 in the season is discouraging, particularly that almost 10 plus number at home. If Dollander wants to be the Rockies' long-term ace, he has to succeed in the Mile High City. Can the rookie starter turn things around starting with Monday's matchup against San Francisco? If so, it will give Colorado fans just a little more hope after a horrific 2025.