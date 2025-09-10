Following an abysmal run in which they finished with a losing record in five straight years and posted the two worst seasons in franchise history, the Colorado Rockies have produced their greatest catastrophe yet. They are utterly unwatchable in 2025, accumulating a team-record 105 Ls and stomping on every morsel of optimism the fan base had left. And yet, there are still those who cannot help but watch their favorite ballclub. Their search for promise will be even more arduous following the latest Warming Bernabel injury update.

The rookie first baseman is going on the seven-day concussion injured list after hitting his head while attempting to catch a foul ball in the first inning of Monday's game versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. Former first-round draft pick Michael Toglia, who is batting .194 with 11 home runs and a .623 OPS in 329 plate appearances this season, will take his MLB roster spot for the time being.

Bernabel gave fans the aforementioned shot of enthusiasm they were looking for when he made his big-league debut at the end of July. The 23-year-old Dominican Republic native enjoyed a historic start to his Rockies tenure, batting .500 with three home runs and four doubles through his first seven games. The excitement was temporary, as Bernabel experienced a lull in late August, but he was starting to ignite again before entering concussion protocol.

The 2018 international signing posted a productive series versus the San Diego Padres, going 5-for-10 at the dish, and is now batting .264 with four dingers, 14 RBIs and a .736 OPS in 37 games. Hopefully, he recovers soon and is able to end 2025 in style. Colorado needs something positive in this final month of the campaign.

Article Continues Below

When will the Rockies figure it out?

While the players are doing what they can, the organization has steered this vessel right into the rocks. It is hard to blame the fans who jumped ship, as Rockies brass continues to operate with a concerning sense of aimlessness.

All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman is looking like a potential franchise cornerstone after belting 29 home runs and slashing .282/.327/.536/.863, and relief pitcher Jimmy Herget is also excelling with a 2.50 ERA in 75 2/3 innings of work, but there is just too much darkness in between those rays of light.

Maybe a healthy Warming Bernabel can ease some of this seemingly never-ending pain and help the Rockies go into the offseason with some pride and confidence.