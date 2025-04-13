The Chicago Cubs are in Hollywood for a big series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. After losing Game 1, almost everything went right on Saturday for the Cubbies. They won 16-0, dominating LA's bullpen and smoking the World Series favorite. But the Cubs lost Seiya Suzuki to an injury in the middle of the game after he started 0-2.

Marquee Sports Network's Taylor McGregor has the latest on Suzuki ahead of Sunday night's matchup.

“Per Craig Counsell, Seiya Suzuki is day to day with his wrist injury. He originally injured it Monday against the Rangers and aggravated it again tonight,” McGregor reported.

Suzuki's injury did not impact his box score stats until Saturday. He dominated the Rangers, going 7-11 with two walks, four RBIs, and one strikeout. That ballooned his batting average to .300 and brought his RBI total to 15 just 15 games into the season. But his performance against the Dodgers has not been as good, going 1-5 in the first two games.

The Cubs have not released their lineup for the Sunday Night Baseball game yet, so Suzuki may be in. If not, Miguel Amaya was the one to sub in at designated hitter for Suzuki on Saturday. The Cubs do hope that Suzuki can play, as he has been key to their success so far this season.

The Cubs have one of the best outfield units on paper, and that has proven itself so far this year. Pete Crow-Armstrong is an early contender for centerfield gold glove, Ian Happ continues to dominate on both sides, and Kyle Tucker is fitting right in. Suzuki is a part of that as well, even though he spends most of his time as the designated hitter.

After finishing up with the Dodgers on Sunday, the Cubs head to San Diego for a difficult series against the Padres.