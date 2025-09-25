The Chicago Cubs have been stumbling a bit as of late, losers of five out of their last six games despite a recent win over the New York Mets. While they will still be in the playoffs next week, the Cubs would certainly like to generate some more positive momentum for themselves before the postseason gets underway.

Recently, the Cubs got some good news in that regard with an update on injured right fielder Kyle Tucker.

“Last night, of course, they were able to finally get that offense going, and it's about to get even better. They expect to have Kyle Tucker back for this weekend. That is significant news for the Cubs' hope for securing the chance to have a Wild Card series at home, but also just getting their lineup back to what it was the first half of the season,” said MLB insider Jon Morosi of the MLB Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Morosi also noted that Tucker “was able to get some physical therapy and really some intensive work with the Cubs' athletic training staff to make sure he can run and be explosive. The expectation is that he'll be back in the lineup on Friday for the series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals and just see what he can offer to this team.”

Indeed, the addition of Tucker back into the lineup should help the Chicago Cubs out a lot as they prepare for their final series before the postseason. The Cubs have had a strong year, still sitting 20 games over the .500 mark at 89-69 as the season winds down to a close despite their recent cold streak that they've hit.

In any case, the Cubs will kick off their final series of the season against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon at home.