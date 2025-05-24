The Detroit Tigers held a six game lead over the Cleveland Guardians before their series kicked off on Thursday. The Tigers find themselves near the top of the American League 50 games into the season. After losing the first two matchups, Detroit's lead is down to four games. Cleveland has two more matchups to close the gap further against AJ Hinch's squad. Luckily for the Tigers' manager, he will hand the ball to Casey Mize to start Saturday's game.

Mize went onto Detroit's injured list on May 10(retroactive to May 9) with a left hamstring strain. Luckily for Hinch and the Tigers' starting rotation, Mize returns after a minimal stint on the IL. Detroit activated him before Saturday's game and optioned Akil Baddoo down to Triple-A Toledo, according to the team's social media page.

The Tigers' pitching staff is led by the outstanding play of Tarik Skubal. However, the other starters have come along with him this season, including Mize. He is 6-1 on the season and has an ERA of 2.53 before taking the mound against Luis Ortiz. For the fourth starting pitcher on Hinch's depth chart, Mize is outperforming expectations.

Baddoo, on the other hand, has been unable to get on the field much this season. Javier Baez has emerged as Detroit's center fielder and Riley Greene sits in front of Baddoo on the depth chart. The 26-year-old will have more opportunity in the minor leagues to prove himself before Hinch calls him back up.

Mize's return could be the boost that Detroit needs to snap their two-game skid. Every game counts against a division rival, especially when it is against Cleveland. The Tigers defeated the Guardians in the ALDS last season and want to re-establish their dominance in 2025.

Mize will take the mound for the first time since May 8 for Hinch, bringing Detroit one step closer to having their full rotation. Reese Olson is the only starter still on the IL with a finger injury. If he can return and Hinch's staff can maintain their health, the sky's the limit for the group and how far they can lead their team.