The Detroit Tigers continue to grind through a challenging season, and starting pitcher Jack Flaherty is doing his best to stay locked in. The 2024 World Series champion has faced inconsistency on the mound. However, his focus remains on giving his team the best chance to win. Speaking ahead of the Tigers’ series finale against the Yankees, Flaherty opened up about his approach. He admitted this year hasn’t gone as planned for him or the club. However, he emphasized that his mindset is to keep fighting and competing every time he steps on the field.

Flaherty’s resilience was on display when he helped lead the Tigers to a convincing win over the Yankees earlier in the series. While his numbers don’t fully reflect his effort, his determination has not wavered.

“Overall, it hasn’t been the year I’ve wanted for myself, for this team, for this city,” Flaherty said. “But all I wanted to do at this point was keep fighting and keep competing, keep giving us as good a chance as I can.” His words reflect the team’s mindset as they look to finish strong despite an up-and-down campaign.

The Tigers are still adjusting as they balance developing young talent with staying competitive. Facing the Yankees offers another opportunity to showcase progress and tenacity. Flaherty’s leadership has been vital in the clubhouse, and his preparation between starts highlights his commitment. He noted that he gives everything he has not only on the mound. He also works hard during the days in between, focusing on small adjustments that can make a difference.

Looking ahead, Jack Flaherty’s next start will come against the Guardians, a critical matchup as the Tigers aim to build momentum late in the season. While the playoff picture remains uncertain, the team’s fight isn’t in question. For Flaherty, it’s about controlling what he can and setting the tone for his teammates. If the Tigers continue to rally behind that mentality, they could finish the season stronger than expected.

Could this be the spark that pushes Detroit toward a late-season surge?