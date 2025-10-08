The tide can turn so quickly in the MLB postseason. Back on Saturday, it looked like the Detroit Tigers were well on their way to shocking the baseball world yet again, as everything lined up for them to perhaps upset the Seattle Mariners after taking a 3-2 win in Game 1. Alas, the Mariners defeated Tarik Skubal in Game 2 thanks to some heroics from Jorge Polanco and Julio Rodriguez, and then in Game 3, the Mariners' offense that was on fire to end the regular season showed up en route to an 8-4 victory.

Now, the Tigers are the ones that have their backs against the wall. The good news is that they're at home and that they've been tested all season long, especially in September, when their playoff spot was in doubt after a late-season collapse. This is what gives manager AJ Hinch so much confidence that the Tigers can at least send the series back to Seattle with a huge performance in Game 4.

“We've earned our way here. Obviously, we've had to play more and more back-against-the-wall-type games. I know our guys are going to be ready. We got to show up tomorrow and win a game and get this series back to Seattle,” Hinch said, per Evan Petzold of Detroit Free Press.

The Tigers played from behind for most of the night in Game 3, with the Mariners having taken a 4-0 lead by the time the fifth inning came along.

Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, who was with the World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers last year, allowed three earned runs in 3.1 innings as he struggled to deal with the Mariners for a good portion of the game.

Game 4 of the Tigers and Mariners' ALDS clash will be tomorrow afternoon at 3:08 PM E.T., as Detroit faces its last stand in a season that's already been filled with so much adversity.

Can the Tigers conjure up some magic in Game 4?

In an elimination game, the Tigers will be having all hands on deck; while it will be Casey Mize who'll be starting for Detroit in Game 4, there might be a possibility that Detroit calls upon Tarik Skubal to put in a few innings of relief if absolutely necessary.

Of course, in an ideal world for the Tigers, they'll be able to win Game 4 without having to utilize Skubal — freeing him up to start in Game 5. Skubal will have four days of rest between his previous start and a potential Game 5, so the Mariners will have to seal the deal in Game 4 lest they risk getting steamrolled by the Tigers' ace in a win-or-go home situation.