The Detroit Tigers are on the verge of elimination tonight against the Seattle Mariners. Seattle owns a 2-1 lead after taking Game 3 in Detroit. The Tigers took Game 1 but have lost two in a row, and lost Game 2 with Tarik Skubal on the bump.

Tarik Skubal is prepping to start Game 5, according to manager AJ Hinch. When asked if Skubal is available in the bullpen, Hinch responded.

“No, Tarik is going to start Game 5. He's done his normal prep to be prepared for an all-in Game 5.”

Article Continues Below

That is the smart plan, as the Tigers are more than capable of winning at home tonight to keep their season alive for two more days. Game 5 would be on Friday night in Seattle. That would give Skubal a full five days of rest before his start. If the Tigers force a Game 5, all momentum shifts back to the Tigers with their ace on the mound. The Mariners' best shot at advancing is with a win tonight against Casey Mize.

Skubal pitched a gem in Game 2; however, the Tigers were unable to capitalize. He ended after 7.0 innings on 97 pitches, with five hits allowed, two earned runs, one walk, and struck out nine hitters. The only runs he allowed were two solo shots from Jorge Polanco. Polanco has had a massive season for the Mariners, and they would not be the team they are today without his production and sudden home run power.

If Skubal can avoid the longballs, then the Tigers will have a shot to advance in this series. However, they must win Game 4 with Mize on the bump. The Mariners are sending Bryce Miller out there to start. He will have a short leash. The Tigers must attack Miller early and force the Mariners to their bullpen. Not having Bryan Woo available for the Mariners could seriously hurt them.