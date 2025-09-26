The Detroit Tigers have watched their once-promising season unravel, and Javier Baez has become the face of that collapse. The veteran shortstop was once celebrated for flair and highlight-reel plays. Now he finds himself tagged as the American League’s second-half “LVP.” For the Tigers, Javier Baez was expected to carry momentum after earning an All-Star nod. Instead, his performance since the break has symbolized the Tigers' slide from dominance. In the middle of a division race that mirrored the chaos of the NL Central, Detroit stumbled badly. Their hopes of reaching the MLB postseason remain alive, but never more precarious than now.

Baez’s numbers tell the story of his decline. Since the All-Star break, he has posted a slash line barely recognizable from his prime years. He is hitting just over .200 with almost no power. The struggles extend across the board. He has produced only one home run in more than two months. He has paired that with a startling strikeout-to-walk imbalance that has frustrated coaches and fans alike. While the Tigers surged early in the year, Baez’s cold bat has lined up with their steep drop in the standings. It is the type of slide that transforms an All-Star starter into an emblem of disappointment.

Even more alarming is how little Baez has offered on the road. His batting line dips even further into uncharted territory when Detroit plays away from home. His inability to deliver outside Comerica Park has turned every road series into a grind. The Tigers could not overcome it. What once looked like a revived season has instead become defined by a long drought at the plate. His impact in big moments has vanished. As the collapse deepened, Baez became impossible to defend in LVP debates.

The Tigers now sit at the edge of the playoff picture in the NL Central. The narrative surrounding Baez has become unavoidable. He was once a sparkplug in Chicago. In Detroit, he has instead become a cautionary tale. Fans hoped he would lead during a year when the team pushed toward the MLB postseason. His production cratered at the worst possible time. In a season where collapses and awards intersect, Javier Baez earned his unwanted label. Detroit’s story of promise undone mirrors his own decline. The question lingers whether he can ever recover his old magic in a Tigers uniform.