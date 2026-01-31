Over a month after he made the choice to join the Detroit Tigers, pitcher Kenley Jansen is making another move. On Friday, Jansen officially announced he will pitch for the Netherlands in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, per Foul Territory.

He explained the importance of representing his home country again. In 2009, Jansen pitched in the WBC.

“It means a lot” Jansen said. “That's how my dream start. I feel like its something for me to say thank you to them, that gave me the opportunity to showcase myself also too in the Baseball Classic in '09.”

Kenley Jansen confirms he'll pitch for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic! pic.twitter.com/GWAxzJs7hW — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 30, 2026

Jansen has been in the big leagues for 16 seasons. He made his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2010. Altogether, he pitched 11 seasons in LA until 2021. Afterwards, Jansen was traded to the Atlanta Braves in 2022. One year later, he was sent to the Boston Red Sox, where he pitched from 2023 to 2024. In 2025, Jansen was traded to the Los Angeles Angels.

Jansen then became a free agent and signed a one-year deal with the Tigers. Detroit finished the season at 87-75 and lost to the Seattle Mariners in a five-game ALDS series.

This past season, Jansen pitched in 62 games. He came away with a 2.59 ERA, 5-4 record, and 29 saves. The World Baseball Classic is scheduled from March 5 to 17.

In 2009, the Netherlands reached the second round before losing to Puerto Rico 3-1. Objectively, Jansen is is on his way to cementing his place in the Baseball Hall of Fame one day.

He currently has a 54-40 record, a 2.57 ERA, 1,278 strikeouts, and 476 saves.