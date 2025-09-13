The Detroit Tigers are closing in on their first division championship since 2014. They still need to pick up some wins in this series against the Miami Marlins, however, to achieve that feat. However, fans are currently more concerned with the status of ace pitcher Tarik Skubal.

Skubal took the mound on Friday to open the series in Miami. Unfortunately, he was pulled in the fourth inning after a consultation between him, manager AJ Hinch, and a trainer. Detroit announced that the defending AL Cy Young winner is dealing with left side tightness and is being evaluated. Tigers beat reporter Cody Stavenhagen did notice Skubal grabbing toward his left side after throwing a pitch.

Tarik Skubal grabbed his left side after the last pitch he threw pic.twitter.com/HpCA9yCUm0 — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) September 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is, unfortunately, the second significant injury the Tigers have suffered in this game. Detroit infielder Javier Baez also left this game against the Marlins. He took a foul ball off the face during an at-bat in the second inning.

Detroit entered this series with a bit of momentum. They had won four of their last six and had dominated the New York Yankees for much of their three-game series. In fact, Detroit outscored the Bronx Bombers 23-3 in the first two games of the series.

Skubal has been a driving force of the Tigers' success this year. The defending Cy Young winner entered Friday's clash with a record of 13-4, an ERA of 2.10, and 222 strikeouts. In the second half of the season, Skubal has an ERA of 1.83. He is certainly a contender to claim a second Cy Young Award this season.

Detroit is chasing a division championship, but they also want to win the World Series. Having Skubal on the mound is vital for their success. Hopefully, the Tigers ace can return to the mound sooner rather than later. And hopefully any potential series injury has been avoided.