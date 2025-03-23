With Opening Day fast approaching, the Houston Astros took significant steps toward finalizing their 26-man roster by making a flurry of roster moves on Saturday, including releasing veteran outfielder Ben Gamel and left-handed reliever Jalen Beeks.

Gamel, 32, signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Astros in February after a solid but injury-shortened stint with the club in 2024. He hit .259 in 20 games before a fractured fibula ended his season. His deal included a $200,000 signing bonus and a $1 million base salary, but with Gamel hitting just .167 in 24 spring at-bats, the club opted to release him. The move will cost Houston $241,036 in termination pay.

Jalen Beeks, 31, also failed to secure a spot in Houston’s bullpen. Though he pitched to a respectable 2.25 ERA in four innings this spring, the left-hander was released after failing to leapfrog other bullpen arms. Beeks had a combined 4.50 ERA last year between the Rockies and Pirates but posted better underlying numbers, suggesting he could still land a job elsewhere.

Astros slim down the roster as Opening Day approaches

The Astros also informed reliever Miguel Castro and infielder Luis Guillorme that they would not be on the Opening Day roster. Both players will remain with the club through the end of Spring Training. Castro, 30, has pitched in parts of 10 MLB seasons but did not do enough to solidify a bullpen role. Guillorme, a light-hitting utility man, was considered depth behind the infield core but was edged out, likely by Brendan Rodgers, who signed a minor league deal with the team in February.

Meanwhile, pitchers Kaleb Ort and Forrest Whitley will begin the season on the injured list. Ort is dealing with an oblique strain, while Whitley continues his recovery from knee soreness. Manager Joe Espada noted both are “not that far away” from rejoining the team.

These moves clarify Houston’s bullpen picture, which now includes Josh Hader, Bryan Abreu, Tayler Scott, Bryan King, Luis Contreras, Rafael Montero, Logan VanWey, and Steven Okert. Montero, VanWey, and Okert would need to be added to the 40-man roster to make the club.

Outfield prospect Zach Dezenzo, who has impressed this spring with a .415 average and 1.138 OPS, now appears likely to secure a roster spot. Fellow prospect Cam Smith, while also performing well, may be sent to the minors to get regular at-bats. With decisions still to be made before camp breaks Sunday, the Astros are narrowing their options and solidifying their roster, prioritizing depth and upside in a season where they hope to return to postseason contention.