During Spring Training, Christian Walker has unfortunately dealt with another oblique injury. For the Houston Astros, it marks the beginning of an all-familiar trend for the newest slugger.

According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, he posted on X (formerly Twitter) the slugger's response.

“His oblique injury isn’t as bad as the one that sidelined him for a month last year,” the tweet reads. “He said it’s sore today but not worse than yesterday, which he said is a good sign. He had an ultrasound but is waiting for inflammation to subside before getting further imaging.”

In 2024, Walker dealt with a nagging oblique injury with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Throughout the season, it kept the slugger sidelined. However, when he was on the diamond, he was exceptional.

The gold-glove winner proved to be a force on both sides of the field. He had a .251 batting average with 26 home runs and 84 RBIs. The numbers on the surface don't seem the best. However, he played in only 130 games, compared to the 157 in 2023.

Christian Walker's oblique injury shouldn't concern Astros

His averages were slightly down, but his impact wasn't. Most notably, Walker was the kryptonite of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the regular season.

Every time he showed up to Dodger Stadium, he almost had it renamed it to the Christian Walker Stadium. Home run after home run, and big hit after big hit took place at the ball park.

Although he's moving divisions and leagues (National League to the American League), he's in another hitters friendly ball park. Minute Maid Park is one of the best stadiums for hitters.

The influx of Walker home runs will likely make the train go round and round in left field. Regardless, picking up a previous injury isn't a welcome sight for the Astros.

They have one of the older rosters in the league. Guys like Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez round up nice depth though, with the latter being only 27 and Altuve being 34.

However, losing Alex Bregman in free agency meant that the Astros had to make a splash. Either way, Houston will hope that Walker means what he said about his injury.

Hopefully, it's nothing too serious and one that won't limit his impact in Spring Training with. A silver lining could be that if there's any time to have a nagging injury, it's before the season begins.

Safe to say that Walker and the Astros will feel the same way. They would like him on the field sooner rather than later. However, keeping his health is a top priority.