Before Alex Bregman tries to help spark a Boston Red Sox resurgence, he is looking back on the first revival he was part of during his MLB career. The two-time All-Star and 2024 Gold Glove third baseman is sending a farewell message to the place he called home for the last nine years.

His words might help the Houston Astros fans,who are still processing his departure, get the closure they need. “Dear Houston, From the moment I put on an Astros uniform, I felt the love, the passion, and the energy of this city,” Bregman posted on Instagram.

“We’ve fought hard each season, lifting each other up in the toughest moments and celebrating our triumphs as one. But more than the stats, it’s the resilience of this city that has stuck with me—because Houston is a city that knows how to rise, rebuild, and keep fighting.”

“From weathering natural disasters to overcoming the global challenges of a pandemic, and rallying behind philanthropic causes aiding our great community, Houston has always come together in a way only this city can,” the 30-year-old continued. “We’ve faced adversity together, and that’s what makes this city and this team so special. That strength is embedded in the heart of every single person who is lucky enough to call Houston home.”

Alex Bregman was sometimes overshadowed, but never forgotten

One will not find many more final addresses that are as touching as that one. Bregman is heading to Boston after signing a three-year, $120 million contract earlier this week (opt-outs for 2026 and 2027), but he is making sure to thoroughly reflect on his time in Houston.

The No. 2 overall selection in the 2015 MLB Draft achieved substantial success with the Astros, winning two World Series championships and four American League pennants while advancing to the AL Championship Series an astounding seven straight times. It was not all hunky-dory, of course, as the the franchise became mired in an elaborate sign-stealing scandal that tarnished its reputation.

The Stros pushed through, however, blocking out the condemnation and endless boos to win their second title in six seasons in 2022. Alex Bregman was not an October showstopper for most of this stretch (.238 batting average, 19 home runs, .789 OPS in 99 games), but he was unquestionably a critical part of this storied run. He joined Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer as the building blocks of the greatest era in Houston Astros history.

Bregman thanks the team that drafted him almost 10 seasons ago

“To the Astros Organization —thank you for believing in me, for pushing me to be my best, and for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream,” Bregman said. “To my teammates—you made every day at the ballpark unforgettable, and I will always cherish the memories we created together, both on and off the field. We are family. To the fans—thank you for every cheer, every chant, and every moment of support. I will never take our time together for granted.”

Bregman forged a long-lasting bond with fans by embodying a consistently strong presence in Minute Maid Park (now Daikin Park). He leaves the ballclub with 192 homers, a stout .483 slugging percentage and an impressive .848 OPS in 1,111 regular season games. Even when the 2019 MVP runner-up and Silver Slugger struggled at the plate, he found ways to contribute with his steady glove (23 outs above average in career).

Houston is grateful for this near-decade union. Not all fans will reciprocate Bregman's gratitude right away, but the time will come when they truly contemplate his legacy.

He is entering a new phase of his life and career, which might also include a position change if the Red Sox decide to keep Rafael Devers at the hot corner. He will soon dive headfirst into his new situation when full spring training workouts start on Feb. 17. But he wants to say one final thing to Space City.

“Houston, from the bottom of my heart—thank you,” Alex Bregman typed. “With love and gratitude,

Alex.”