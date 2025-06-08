The Houston Astros appear to be cutting ties with a former no. 1 prospect. Houston is designating Forrest Whitley for assignment, per The Athletic. Left-hander Brandon Walter is getting called up from Triple-A to replace Whitley on the club's roster.

Whitley is a pitcher who made his Major League Baseball debut in the 2024 season. He was selected by the team as the 17th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft.

This move might be a surprise to some. Whitley was consistently a top prospect in the team's farm system. He was considered the team's overall top young prospect in 2021.

This season, Whitley has struggled. He holds a 12.27 ERA in five game appearances. The Astros hurler has allowed 10 earned runs in more than seven innings of work.

During the 2024 campaign, Whitley pitched in three games without allowing a single earned run. His debut in the majors had been delayed due to injuries he sustained in the minor leagues. He had to receive Tommy John surgery following an injury.

Whitley had spoken earlier this year about how his struggles impacted him.

“I think the fact I’m here now pitching with good stuff and healthy and the mindset of having failed so many times and having gone through so much adversity, it’s made me undoubtedly a stronger person out there on the mound,” he said in March, per MLB.com. “I’m not fired up that it happened, by any means, but I’m very grateful for the opportunity.”

The Astros currently have a 36-28 record, leading the American League West.

The Astros are staying competitive in the AL West this year

Houston is having a good season, even though it hasn't worked out with their star prospect. The Astros are in good position for a postseason berth, due to some solid pitching this campaign from others.

Framber Valdez is having a year to remember for the Astros. Despite also battling injuries, Valdez has posted a 6-4 record, with a 3.07 ERA.

The Astros rotation have one of the strongest ERAs in MLB. Houston is currently eighth in baseball in team ERA, per MLB stats. The club has collectively posted an earned run average of 3.52.

Houston plays the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.