The Houston Astros are looking to close out another American League West title this September. On September 1, they got starting pitcher Luis Garcia back off the injured list for the first time since 2023. After a stellar six-inning performance in his return, he took the ball again on September 9. He left that game with an elbow injury that has him back on the IL. Astros manager Joe Espada spoke about his tough conversation with Luis Garcia amid another elbow injury.

“It was tough, man,” Espada said, per ESPN. “I feel for him like he's my son. He works extremely hard, and that's a call as a manager you never want to get — [to] be called to the mound because something is wrong. Hopefully, we get him back, but that was a very tough conversation.”

Garcia underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023, missing nearly two seasons while rehabbing. Now, he is suffering from elbow discomfort with the playoffs just weeks away. The Astros need starting pitching, especially with Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski injured, and Garcia could have been that answer.

In his career, Garcia has a 3.60 ERA across 71 appearances, all with the Astros. He was excellent in 2021 and 2022, making 56 starts with a 3.60 ERA across the two seasons, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting in '21. Since then, it has been an injury-plagued disaster for Garcia.

Garcia left the Astros' game against the Toronto Blue Jays, which they lost in extra innings. They took the middle game of that set on Wednesday and look to take the series win on Thursday afternoon. A win would go a long way to securing a division title, as they are only one game ahead of the Seattle Mariners.

The Astros' pitching staff is led by Framber Valdez, but behind him represents the weakest part of their team. Without Garcia, it will be a lot to overcome in October.