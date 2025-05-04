The Houston Astros are getting back a franchise favorite to their rotation. Lance McCullers Jr. is making his triumphant return to the major leagues after missing the last two seasons with a flexor tendon injury. His comeback helps to steady a rotation after Opening Day starter Framber Valdez's recent struggles.

Joe Espada and the team are preparing for his return, optioning Logan VanWey to the minor leagues to make room on the roster, according to The Athletic's Astros beat writer Chandler Rome.

McCullers Jr. became a staple in Houston after joining the team in 2015. The 31-year-old is one of the few players left on the team who has been with the Astros throughout their dynasty in the 2010s. He, Jose Altuve, and Yordan Alvarez are what remains from one of the most dominant teams in league history.

McCullers Jr. will make his 2025 debut on Sunday in the series finale against the White Sox. Houston is looking to win the series after Espada got an all-time performance from Jake Meyers.

The Astros' starting rotation will benefit from McCullers Jr.'s return to the roster. Valdez and Hunter Brown are doing an admirable job of holding things down through the beginning of the season. They are the only two starters from the team's Opening Day depth chart that are still healthy. Espada hopes that McCullers Jr. can form a formidable pitching trio to help the team string together wins.

After one month, Houston is in an unfamiliar spot in the American League West. They are battling with the Athletics and Texas Rangers to track down the Seattle Mariners atop the division. The Athletics are ahead of the Astros thanks to a surprising start.

McCullers Jr. will have a lot on his shoulders as he returns. Houston fans hope that his comeback leads the team's turnaround so they can make one last playoff run.