Someone was a part of the Houston Astros trading Kyle Tucker. His name? Chas McCormick.

He's been one of the more highly coveted prospects that the Astros received from the Chicago Cubs. However, his spring training hasn't gone the way McCormick or anyone else would've hoped for.

He is 4-for-24 in Grapefruit League games. Regardless of the alarming number, it is dangerous to obsess over spring training stats.

It's quite the opposite effect from last season, as McCormick batted .366/.426/.439 across 41 at-bats last spring. In the 2024 season, he posted the worst season of his brief major-league career.

The lowly numbers from McCormick haven't concerned Astros manager Joe Espada in the slightest. He explained on Saturday that the prospect's numbers don't reflect what he is seeing.

“I’m looking beyond the stats when it comes to Mac,” Espada said via Chandler Rome of The Athletic, emphasizing McCormick’s .429 on-base percentage and nine walks over a .167 batting average.

“He’s swinging at strikes. He’s walking, he’s hit some balls hard. That counts for me because if you do that through the course of the season, the results will be there. I’m pleased with the quality of his at-bats.”

Chas McCormick could be the Astros' X-factor following Kyle Tucker trade

Espada said McCormick is “getting close to what we’ve seen in the past,” specifically a breakout 2023 season in which McCormick posted a 132 OPS+ alongside 41 extra-base hits.

There have been plenty of players who have bad spring trainings and then dominated in the regular season. The opposite can also be said during spring training, as was the case for McCormick.

He had a quality 2023 season where he posted a .273 average with 22 home runs and 70 RBIs. After Tucker was traded to the Cubs, this could be McCormick's chance to shine in the lineup.

With veterans like Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez, he has the opportunity to play alongside great players. Not to mention, the Astros landed Christian Walker in free agency on a nice deal.

Those three players could give McCormick a cushion in the batting order. Pitchers will feel comfortable giving him pitches to hit, as opposed to the other three players.

At the end of the day, Houston can only hope that McCormick is the next man up for the former star. After some believe that Tucker could get a $400 million contract next season, the young slugger could be the best bargain.

It's unlikely to match Tucker's production this season but McCormick could be one of the top players for the Astros on an affordable deal.