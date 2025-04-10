The Los Angeles Angels are in total control of their matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, but it was in the fifth inning that they took things to the next level. They were led by Jo Adell who had two homers in the inning, and they were able to get a 10-1 lead in that sequence.

JO ADELL HITS HIS SECOND HOMER OF THE INNING! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BYB1Vz0S50 — MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Angels have been a surprise to many to start the season, and some would say that they've been one of MLB's biggest surprises. After they improved to 7-3 a few days ago, it matched their best start through 10 games in franchise history. Whatever people expected them to do in the preseason should be looked at differently at this moment, but there's still a lot of time left in the year.

Coming into the season, Fan Duel Sportsbook had their win total set at 72.5, which was the third-fewest among AL teams behind the Athletics and Chicago White Sox.

The Angels are now second in the AL West division, and it looks like they will continue to build momentum as the season goes on. Logan O'Hoppe and Mike Trout have been helping the team have a great season so far, and Kyren Paris has also stepped up after only playing 21 games last season. By the end of the season, it wouldn't be a surprise if he was considered one of the breakout players in the league.

It will be interesting to see if the Angels can continue to play baseball as the season continues and if they will prove the doubters wrong. Right now, it looks like they have what they need to stay competitive, and their bats seem to be really hot at the moment. That might cool down at some point, but if they can find a flow state in their play, things could be looking up for them.