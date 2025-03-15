The Los Angeles Angels suffered a barrage of injuries in 2024, accentuating the organizational flaws and depth issues that have long existed. This offseason, general manager Perry Minasian made it a top priority to lengthen the roster and specifically acquired multiple infielders who can occupy various parts of the diamond if necessary.

It is good to have options, especially since shortstop Zach Neto is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and third baseman Anthony Rendon has only played 205 games combined the last four years. Manager Ron Washington is intent on maintaining versatility in his lineup and fielding configurations, but that requires some lucky breaks. And that is often in short supply in Anaheim, or at least on Gene Autry Way.

Fans received a mixed bag of injury news on Friday, but it seemingly leans on the optimistic side. Free-agent signing Yoan Moncada was scratched from the lineup in Friday's spring training scoring spree versus the Kansas City Royals, allowing Luis Rengifo to man third in his absence. The 28-year-old Venezuelan has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury and had only played in one Cactus League game prior to Friday, so this is deeply encouraging.

And it gets better. He made a strong declaration about his status for the beginning of the 2025 MLB campaign. “I’m going to be ready (for Opening Day), Rengifo said, per Angels beat writer Jeff Fletcher. “I just need to see more pitching and I’ll be ready for that day.”

A healthy Angels club would be interesting

Rengifo has spent several stints on the injured list over the last few years, but when healthy, he brandishes an impactful bat. The utility man batted .300 with six home runs, 30 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 78 games last season. He went 0-for-2 with a run scored and one strikeout in the 9-8 loss to KC.

Similar to Rengifo, Moncada has also been hindered by injuries since 2022. A left abductor strain kept him out for almost the entirety of 2024, so it will be interesting to see how the 29-year-old Cuban handles the long layoff. He is hitting just .190 through 10 spring training games, a number he might not be able to improve upon now that he is nursing a thumb injury.

Moncada is a former No. 1 MLB prospect and was the biggest piece of the Chris Sale blockbuster trade between the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox in 2016. Although he has not fulfilled the promise that so many scouts projected for him almost a decade ago, he can still produce at the big-league level. Moncada has a lifetime .254 batting average and possesses decent power when available for an extended period of time.

The Angels are hoping both Luis Rengifo and Yoan Moncada will stay active throughout the 2025 campaign, and if they do, the Halos could have a sneaky dangerous arsenal of infield weapons. Stay tuned.