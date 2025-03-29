The Los Angeles Angels suffered an embarrassing loss to the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day. The teams matched up again on Saturday and while the Angels picked up the 1-0 victory, evening the series, they did not escape unscathed.

Los Angeles' center fielder Jo Adell was forced to leave the game in the fifth inning due to tightness in his left hip, according to Angels PR on X.

A Jo Adell injury would leave the Angels thin in center field

Adell was injured while legging out an infield single. He sent starter Jonathan Cannon’s 83 mph sweeper back up the middle when it deflected off the shortstop’s glove and was fielded by second baseman Lenyn Sosa. Adell was able to beat Sosa’s throw to first but immediately appeared to experience discomfort.

Accompanied by a trainer, he gingerly jogged off to the side to test his hip but ultimately needed to come out of the game. Adell’s loss hurts the Angels as the team lacks center field depth. Los Angeles moved former center fielder Mike Trout to right field this season in an effort to preserve his health. So beyond Adell, the team is thin at the position.

Kyren Paris took over in center on Saturday but he’s primarily a second baseman with very little experience in the outfield. It’s unknown what the Angels would do in center if Adell is forced to miss time with the injury.

In addition to leaving the club without a starting center fielder, losing Adell would be a blow to an Angels team hoping to turn things around after a miserable 2024 campaign. LA hasn’t made the postseason in 10 years. But Mike Trout is healthy and confident he’s still one of the best players in baseball and the team is counting on a big year out of Adell as well.

The 26-year-old outfielder was a breakout candidate last season. And while he didn’t quite live up to the lofty expectations some had for him, he did show promise. Adell hit 20 home runs and 15 doubles while stealing 15 bases in 130 games for the Angels in 2024. LA is hoping he can tap into his significant potential in his second full season in the majors.