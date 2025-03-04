Mike Trout is preparing to begin his 15th season in the majors, having spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Angels. After suffering injuries in four consecutive years and missing all but 29 games last season, Trout feels he has something to prove. The three-time NL MVP is fired up entering 2025, hoping to return to the elite force he had been for so long.

Now healthy and playing for the first time since a season-ending meniscus tear last year, Trout is not lacking confidence. “I know when I’m out there I still feel like I'm the best player on the field,” Trout admitted, via MLB’s official account on X.

This season, the Angels have moved Trout to right field from his customary position in center. LA is hoping the change will help preserve Trout’s body, keeping him healthy for a full season for the first time since he last won league MVP in 2019.

Angels’ veteran outfielder Mike Trout is on the comeback trail

Trout is already working his way back into form. He hit his first home run since returning from knee surgery and seems ready to resume his first-ballot Hall of Fame trajectory. Still, some wonder if the Angels are doing enough to ensure Trout’s health.

Pittsburgh Pirates veteran Andrew McCutchen believes Los Angeles should remove Trout from the field altogether, making the former Defensive Player of the Year a full time designated hitter. Trout, however, is unlikely to go for such a change, viewing his defense as part of what makes him a great baseball player.

Last year was especially hard for Trout. Not only was he unable to play the majority of the season but he had to watch as his Angels missed the playoffs for the 10th straight year. Additionally, his former teammate Shohei Ohtani, who had spent six years with Trout on the Angels, switched teams, won his third MVP Award and found postseason success, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a World Series victory over the New York Yankees.

Ohtani has clearly surpassed Trout as the game’s premier player. And he wasn’t even pitching last season. This year, Trout hopes to get back into the top tier of MLB players, alongside Shohei and Judge. In his mind, he’s already there. Now he just needs to stay healthy and hopefully a return to form will follow.