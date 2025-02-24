The New York Mets started spring training with a bang. Juan Soto hit a homer in his first at-bat on Saturday, launching fans into a frenzy. But less than 24 hours later, Carlos Mendoza announced another spring training injury. Mets depth infield Nick Madrigal will undergo an MRI for a shoulder injury, according to the manager.

“He dislocated his left shoulder coming in on a ball,” Mendoza told reporters. “So he's going to get an MRI in the next 24 hours and then we'll see what we've got. But he dislocated his left shoulder.”

Madrigal started Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals at shortstop but left the game in the first inning. Wyatt Young, a 25-year-old prospect, came in and finished the game. Madrigal was the piece the Mets brought in to replace Jose Iglesias, who was a huge part of their NLCS run last year.

The Mets let Iglesias walk in free agency after negotiations fell through. But with Madrigal hurt, they may need to get another depth infielder to break camp with. If Iglesias is willing to sign a one-year deal, he could be back with the Amazins soon. But if Iglesias wants to go elsewhere, where should they turn?

Who should the Mets sign?

The Mets may be without Nick Madrigal for a long time and need to get a different utility infielder in free agency. Considering Iglesias is likely not an option, who should they sign? There are plenty of options, including Whit Merrifield.

Iglesias is by far the best option available after an epic season mostly playing second base. With Francisco Lindor at short, Mark Vientos at third, and Pete Alonso at first, second is the biggest position of concern in the infield. Jeff McNeil was brutal when healthy last year and they need to be prepared for a poor start this year.

That is why Merrifield is the best non-Iglesias option. He has been a second baseman for the majority of his career and brings some speed to the base paths even at 36 years old. This would be a one-year contract for a player familiar with their division after splitting last year between the Phillies and Braves.

Outside of Merrifield, there are not many options who can play second, third, and short. Joey Wendle could return to Queens after a disappointing 2024 season or Brian Anderson could stay in the NL East. But the best option is Merrifield if Iglesias does not return.