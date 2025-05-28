The Los Angeles Angels have steadied themselves after a difficult start to the season in 2025, even without star outfielder Mike Trout. Trout is once again struggling with an injury, something that has become somewhat of a theme of his career in the last few years.

On Tuesday, however, Trout got a crucial injury update after taking the next step toward returning. He did some running, which is a good sign on a bad knee, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.

“Mike Trout lightly ran the bases today,” Bollinger reported on X, formerly Twitter. “He’ll also face live pitching in a simulated setting before tomorrow’s game. He still needs to run the bases aggressively and start and stop and cut.”

Obviously, Trout isn't right on the precipice of returning, but the fact that he was making his way around the bases is a very good sign for his recovery. Trout has been out since April 30 and has played in just 29 games this season, so the Angels will welcome him back whenever he is ready to go.

However, Trout has had issues of injuries lingering and then popping up again throughout the season, so the Angels will be extra cautious with bringing him back. The worst-case scenario would be for this to turn into a longer-term injury, so it's unlikely that Trout will be back on the field before he is 100% ready to play.

Whenever he does make it back, Trout will be hoping that he can get into a better groove at the plate than he was in before he went out of the lineup. For the season, the former MVP is batting just .179 with nine home runs and 18 RBIs. While the power numbers look okay, the efficiency needs to improve for Trout to get back close to his best.

Trout is also acclimating to a new position out in right field, where Los Angeles moved him this season in an attempt to keep him healthy and take a burden off of his shoulders. Once he gets settled in after his return, the Angels will have a chance to make a real push for a playoff spot in the American League.