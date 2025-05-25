Mike Trout is getting close to a return from a significant injury for the Los Angeles Angels.

Trout has been absent since the Angels' April 30 matchup against the Seattle Mariners, suffering a knee injury that sidelined him for 23 games.

Team reporter Sam Blum provided an update on the star outfielder. Trout appears to be approaching the last hurdle before the squad's next series, meaning his return might be closer as they should hope.

“Mike Trout will run the bases during the Yankees series. That’s the last hurdle for him, but he might have to do it multiple days. It sounds as if his return (if all goes well) will be relatively soon, but not close to imminent,” Blum reported.

How Angels did in Mike Trout's absence

It will be significant for the Angels to have Mike Trout back from the knee injury, needing all the support they can get.

The Angels went 13-10 after Trout went down, managing to have a winning form as they hope his return will get their season back on an upward trajectory.

This year, Trout possesses a .179 batting average after 29 games. He has 19 hits, 18 RBIs, 12 walks, and nine home runs throughout his appearances. His ability to make plays on both sides of the field will prove to be crucial in helping the Angels create a solid winning stretch of games.

Los Angeles has a 25-27 record on the season, being fourth in the AL West Division standings. Ther are even with the Texas Rangers while trailing the Houston Astros by 2.5 games and Seattle Mariners by four games.

After losing two of three games in their series against the Miami Marlins, the Angels will look to bounce back in their next series. They host three games against the New York Yankees, starting with the opener on May 26 at 9:38 p.m. ET.