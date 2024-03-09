The Los Angeles Angels are giving some bad news to one of their new pitchers. The Angels are optioning hurler Zach Plesac, per SoCal News Group.

Plesac is headed to the team's Triple-A team in Salt Lake City, Utah. The pitcher struggled in 2023, with a 7.59 ERA through 21.1 MLB innings with the Cleveland Guardians. The veteran also posted a 6.08 ERA across 19 Triple-A appearances, per CBS Sports. He had started 18 of those games in the minors.

The hurler got off to another sluggish start in Spring Training games this year for the Angels. He allowed four earned runs in 6.1 innings in spring contests. Plesac signed with the Angels in January.

“What he's done in the past, obviously '23 wasn't ideal for him and he'll be the first to tell you that, but he was productive in '22 and '21 and has been a productive pitcher throughout his Major League career,” Angels general manager Perry Minasian said when Plesac was signed, per MLB.com. “He’s made a significant amount of starts and could also help us in the bullpen.”

It now seems that it will be awhile before Plesac sees any regular season action for the Angels. He will try to find his rhythm again in Salt Lake. Plesac has a career 4.20 ERA in the major leagues, posted while a member of the Guardians. He has a 4-13 record in the major leagues over the last two seasons.

The Angels next play Plesac's old team, the Guardians, in a Spring Training game on Saturday. The game's first pitch is at 3:05 Eastern.