As the Los Angeles Angels are on a seven-game winning streak after the 10-5 victory over the Athletics, there's no doubt the team is at its best player in the young season. The winning ways for the Angels are even coming with Mike Trout still injured and working his way back, but shortstop Zach Neto would describe the mentality that the team has during the hot streak.

The game was highlighted by Taylor Ward, who hit a grand slam in the seventh inning with Los Angeles down, leading the team to victory. Neto, who had three hits and an RBI on Thursday, would speak about the resilience of the team during the seven-game winning streak, calling them “dogs” according to MLB.com.

“We’re some dogs,” Neto said. “That’s the best way to put it. We’re sticking to our approach. Talking about it in hitters' meetings and enjoying each other, and trusting in each other. Just knowing if you don’t get it done, the guy behind you can get it done.”

Once again, Ward was the star of the game with the grand slam, but in total had five RBIs in the contest, which is a career-high for the left fielder as he's on an eight-game streak with an extra base hit. He would even say how “the game is slow” to him right now.

“I feel like I can hit anything, to be honest,” Ward said. “The game is slow right now. And luck is on my side as well.”

Zach Neto says there's “no panic” in the Angels

After the Angels swept the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team had been running high as with the seven-game winning streak, it's the longest since winning 11 in 2018. It was another comeback victory for the group, but Neto would point out there is no “panic” in his teammates, despite what the score may say.

“There’s no panic in this team,” Neto said. “We’re having a lot of fun out there, so it makes it a lot easier knowing that whenever we have the bat in our hands, the game could be tied or we take the lead at any point.”

This success happened all while Los Angeles was on the road, but now they head back home to face the Miami Marlins in a three-game series.

“We were on the road for 11 days, so we want to go home,” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “We know we're not going to pull that [kind of win all the time], but I think we're in a position where we'll do enough to keep ourselves in ballgames, and hopefully we can pull them off.”

The Angels are 24-25, which puts them fourth in the AL Central.