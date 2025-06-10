The Los Angeles Dodgers may finally be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to their injury-riddled pitching staff.

Manager Dave Roberts gave reporters a series of updates that hint at a wave of reinforcements coming just in time for a tough summer stretch.

Blake Snell, the 2023 NL Cy Young winner, is taking a significant step forward in his recovery. After testing the mound over the weekend with a light “touch-and-feel” session, he is now scheduled to throw a full bullpen session tomorrow in San Diego.

The left-hander has been on the injured list since April, but his body is responding well, and there is growing optimism in the clubhouse.

Across state lines in Los Angeles, Tyler Glasnow is also getting back on track.

The 31-year-old pitcher will throw his own bullpen session tomorrow, a sign that his shoulder issues are calming down. After being transferred to the 60-day injured list at the end of May, this development marks a critical checkpoint in his recovery. If he comes out of the session feeling strong, the next phase could begin sooner than expected.

“My shoulder’s totally fine. That issue, I haven’t felt since I started throwing,” Glasnow told reporters. “It was fine. It really was just, I think, a precaution. I felt totally fine, I’m good to go.”

In Triple-A Oklahoma City, Emmet Sheehan is inching closer to a return to the big leagues.

He is slated for another start this week, and the Dodgers want him to go at least four innings. According to Roberts, that would be enough to bring him back into the conversation for the major league roster. The team has been cautious with Sheehan, but he is beginning to show the consistency they need.

One more name to keep an eye on is Matt Sauer. He joined the team’s taxi squad and could play a role in the pitching plans for either Tuesday or Wednesday. Sauer has quietly been working his way up and could be used in a relief or spot start role depending on how the series unfolds.

The team has remained flexible with its arms all season, and Sauer could be next in line to take on a bigger challenge.

The Dodgers have been piecing together their rotation for weeks. With Snell and Glasnow throwing, Sheehan approaching full strength, and Sauer waiting in the wings, the picture is finally beginning to shift. The bullpen sessions tomorrow could mark the turning point the Dodgers have been waiting for. If all goes well, help is coming—and it could arrive just in time.