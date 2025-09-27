The Los Angeles Dodgers start their National League Wild Card Series on Tuesday. Despite knowing where its path to back-to-back World Series will begin, Los Angeles has a lot of questions to answer about the pitching staff. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts used Roki Sasaki out of the bullpen as he tunes up for the fall. It looks like Emmet Sheehan will join him in October.

Sheehan has had his ups and downs throughout his starts this season. However, he served as a replacement starter as Los Angeles dealt with injuries throughout its rotation. He played well in that capacity, but the Dodgers are finally healthy heading into the postseason. At this point, he does more for the team as a reliever than a short-term starter.

Los Angeles faces some major questions about its bullpen with the playoffs looming, The Dodgers were without key relievers throughout the year and failed to build any consistency with their late game strategy. According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Sheehan will pitch out of the bullpen throughout his team's playoff run. In order to save his arm, he will play a smaller role.

“It'll be just one inning and 22 pitches for Emmet Sheehan tonight in what should just be a tune-up before the Wild Card series. Emmet Sheehan will be in the bullpen and back available Tuesday for Game 1 of the NLWC,” Ardaya said. “He’ll have a one-inning role this postseason, Dave Roberts said.”

Sasaki did well in his first bullpen appearance. He and Sheehan might not finish the season in the same role they started with, but both could play key roles in a successful playoff run. Los Angeles is under pressure to continue its defense of the World Series title and secure another championship. With new talent in the bullpen, Roberts has the weapons to do just that.