The Los Angeles Dodgers witnessed something they haven't seen in four months: Roki Sasaki coming out of the bullpen.

The once highly-anticipated rookie entered the game Wednesday in relief duty versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. Sasaki hasn't played since May 9 due to an MLB injury.

Sasaki came to the Dodgers amid some immense fanfare. But Sasaki dealt with a shoulder ailment that ruined his first MLB run. Yet Dave Roberts started to hand him a trial run during his rehab stint, all before the postseason arrives.

The Dodgers helped tease his return on Tuesday. All in the name of helping rescue the team's relief issues. Ultimately the sight of Sasaki warming up indicated he was entering soon.

Roki Sasaki is warming in the Dodgers bullpen and is about to pitch for the team for the first time in months 👀 Via @SportsNetLA pic.twitter.com/tlhMHeDSXI — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) September 25, 2025

Is Roki Sasaki entering Dodgers starting lineup soon?

Starting duties must be placed on hold.

The Dodgers are already starting their farewell tour for Clayton Kershaw. The multiple Cy Young winner is retiring with the Dodgers at the end of the season. The rival Diamondbacks even made a classy retirement gesture for him on Tuesday.

Kershaw, though, is one more relief option the Dodgers are thinking of. The move will further strengthen what was momentarily a weak spot for L.A. before the playoff push.

The Dodgers got hit with the injury bug on the relief side. Now Kershaw can join the likes of Sasaki and Emmet Sheehan. Kershaw accepting a non-starter role should be enough to fortify the mound for L.A. — as teams turn to pitching depth now more than ever during the push for the postseason.

L.A. remains two games in front of the San Diego Padres for the National League West race.